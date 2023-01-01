Built in 1932, burnt to a crisp in 1963 then subsequently rebuilt, the light-washed former home and laboratory of modernist architect Richard Neutra is a leading example of mid-century Californian design. Indeed, the site was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2017. Thirty-minute guided tours of the property run most Saturdays, shedding light on the Austrian-born architect's theories and stylistic evolution. Reservations not required.

Always check the website as tours are not run some weeks.