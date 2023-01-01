This craftsman cottage was once home to artist Touko Laaksonen (aka Tom of Finland), internationally renowned for his illustrations of well-endowed, leather-clad beefcakes in all sorts of erotic scenarios. Today the property is home to the Tom of Finland Foundation, dedicated to cataloging Laaksonen's work and supporting erotic artists. Tours of the collection are available on request and the venue also runs life-drawing sessions, usually on the second Sunday of the month (check the website).