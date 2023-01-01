John Ferraro Building

Home to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, this 16-story Ferraro-designed classic dates back to 1964. While it isn't LA's biggest, tallest or edgiest building, it is an architectural standout, defined by sharp horizontal lines and framed by a reflection pond that seemingly hovers over the underground parking lot. Interestingly, the pond feeds the building's cooling towers while the parking lot's shade structure is a solar farm. Head in at twilight, when the skyline twinkles in the water.