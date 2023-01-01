MOCA Grand

MOCA's superlative art collection focuses mainly on works created from the 1940s to the present. There's no shortage of luminaries, among them Mark Rothko, Dan Flavin, Willem de Kooning, Joseph Cornell and David Hockney, in regular and special exhibits. Their creations are housed in a 1986 building by 2019 Pritzker Prize–winning Japanese architect Arata Isozaki. Galleries are below ground, yet sky-lit bright.

Tickets are also good for same-day admission at MOCA Geffen in Little Tokyo, a quick DASH bus ride away – catch it at the corner of Grand Ave and 1st St. Visitors with a Metro Tap card enjoy two-for-one general admission, or park at Walt Disney Concert Hall ($9 with MOCA validation).