Although the spire-topped 73-story Wilshire Grand Tower is technically LA's tallest building by architectural height, the 1018ft US Bank Tower remains the city's tallest building to roof height. Destroyed by aliens in Independence Day and by a mega-quake in San Andreas, the skyscraper is home to the OUE Skyspace LA, a multilevel observation deck offering a spectacular 360-degree view of the city, hills, ocean and (in winter) snowcapped mountains.

Despite Hollywood's penchant for toppling the building, the US Bank Tower is actually one tough cookie, designed to withstand earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 8.4 on the Richter scale.