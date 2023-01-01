Designed by celebrated theater designer S Charles Lee, this 1931 jewel was the last major movie palace to be built in Downtown. A breathtaking swansong, it's the most lavish theater on the strip, with a soaring lobby inspired by Louis XIV's Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Here, Corinthian columns, crystal chandeliers and a grand central staircase lead to an auditorium where Albert Einstein and other luminaries enjoyed the premiere of Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights. Restored, it presents special events and screenings.