Designed by celebrated theater designer S Charles Lee, this 1931 jewel was the last major movie palace to be built in Downtown. A breathtaking swansong, it's the most lavish theater on the strip, with a soaring lobby inspired by Louis XIV's Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Here, Corinthian columns, crystal chandeliers and a grand central staircase lead to an auditorium where Albert Einstein and other luminaries enjoyed the premiere of Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights. Restored, it presents special events and screenings.
Los Angeles Theatre
Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights
