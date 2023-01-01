Architect Claud Beelman's extraordinary 1929 Eastern Columbia Building is a masterpiece of art moderne architecture. Clad in turquoise-and-gold terracotta tiles, the 13-story tower originally housed two clothing companies belonging to industrious Polish immigrant Adolph Sieroty. Now home to luxury lofts, the building features a striking gilded sunburst entrance that's especially impressive when lit after dark. One-bedroom lofts rent for upwards of $3000 a month – Johnny Depp allegedly bought the penthouse for a cool $2.1 million. One can dream.