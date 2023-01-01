This 1926 theater was built for vaudeville and has hosted such entertainers as Judy Garland, George Burns and Nat King Cole. A truly sumptuous place, its French baroque style is accented with silk tapestries, a gilded, coffered ceiling, an old brass box office and a still-functioning Wurlitzer organ that can replicate over 1400 orchestral sounds. Fully restored, the venue runs an eclectic entertainment calendar. See a show here if you can.