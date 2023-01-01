Dating back to 1911, the Palace is one of the city's oldest theaters. The facade is a curious fusion of early Renaissance Florentine architecture and pure theatrical whimsy, with colorful terracotta swags, masks, fairies and flora. The four panels depicting song, dance, music and drama (the four muses of vaudeville) are the work of celebrated Spanish sculptor Domingo Mora. Inside, the theater is pure French baroque fantasy, laced with pastoral-themed murals and garland-draped columns.

These days the venue is hired out for special events and film shoots.