The 19th century Bradbury Building in downtown Los Angeles. The Bradbury was featured in the movie 'Blade Runner'.

Debuting in 1893, the Bradbury is one of the city's undisputed architectural jewels. Behind its robust Romanesque facade lies a whimsical galleried atrium that wouldn't look out of place in New Orleans. Inky filigree grillwork, rickety birdcage elevators and yellow-brick walls glisten golden in the afternoon light, which filters through the peaked glass roof. Such striking beauty hasn't been lost on Hollywood – the building's star turn came in the cult sci-fi flick Blade Runner.

The Bradbury is now the oldest commercial building in downtown LA.

