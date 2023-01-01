Walt Disney Concert Hall

A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also hosted contemporary bands such as Phoenix, and classic jazz musicians such as Sonny Rollins. The 2003 concert hall's visionary architect, Frank Gehry, pulled out all the stops for this building, a gravity-defying sculpture of heaving and billowing stainless steel.

In contrast, the 2265-seat auditorium feels like the inside of a finely crafted cello, clad in walls of smooth Douglas fir with terraced ‘vineyard’ seating wrapped around a central stage. Even seats below the giant pipe organ offer excellent sight lines. Free, self-guided audio tours are available most days, and there are one-hour guided tours available too, but they won’t let you see the auditorium. The best way to experience the hall is to see a show. Tour times are subject to change, so always check the website for exact times.