LA loves its Dodgers, and the team's ballpark (circa 1962) is one of Major League Baseball’s most classic and most beautiful. It's best experienced at a game, of course, but they do run 1½-hour behind-the-scenes tours covering the press box (base camp of the legendary Vin Scully), the Dodger dugout, the Dugout Club, the field and the Tommy Lasorda Training Center.

During baseball season (April to October), tours are held almost daily – except on game days.