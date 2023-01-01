The block-long, pedestrianized 'birthplace of Los Angeles' (circa 1781) may now be a festive Mexican marketplace with gaudy decorations and souvenir stalls that scream ‘tourist trap’, but you can still find authentic experiences here. Visit Avila Adobe, the city's oldest house, shop for Chicano art, slurp thick Mexican-style hot chocolate, or pick up handmade candles and candy. At lunchtime, construction workers and cubicle drones swarm the little eateries for tacos, tortas (sandwiches) and burritos.