Near downtown, Kakaʻako Park feels far away from the urban jungle, attracting experienced surfers in the morning and picnickers in the afternoon. In-line skaters roll along the rock-fringed promenade, offering clear views of Diamond Head and Honolulu Harbor. It’s not a safe swimming spot and there's no sandy beach, but Point Panic is a killer bodysurfing break offshore. Limited facilities include restrooms, drinking water and picnic tables.