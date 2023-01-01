Hawaii Children's Discovery Center

On a rainy day when you can't go to the beach, consider dropping by this hands-on museum for families. Opposite Kakaʻako Waterfront Park, the building was once the city's garbage incinerator, as evidenced by the surviving smokestack. Interactive science and cultural exhibits are geared toward elementary-school-aged children, preschoolers and toddlers.

The Fantastic You! exhibit explores the human body, allowing kids to walk through a mock human stomach. In the Your Town section, kids can drive a play fire engine or conduct a TV interview. Hawaiian Rainbows and Your Rainbow World introduce Hawaii's multicultural heritage, while Rainforest Adventures highlights Hawaii's natural environment and conservation.