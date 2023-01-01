Built in 1926, this 10-story landmark was once the city’s tallest building. In the golden days when all tourists to Hawaii arrived by ship, this pre-WWII waterfront icon – with its four-sided clock tower inscribed with ‘Aloha’ – greeted every visitor. These days, Hawaii Pacific University occupies the mostly defunct Aloha Tower Marketplace, which was meant to ensnare people arriving at the nearby cruise ship docks. Take the elevator to the top-floor observation deck for fabulous 360-degree views of Honolulu and the waterfront.