This sales and tasting room specializes in locally produced 'white honey,' which resembles a pearlescent butter. It's not cheap (an 8oz jar costs $15 to $21), but it's tasty and genuinely rare: this bee butter comes from a small forest of kiawe trees in Puako. The thriving family-run business is the brainchild of former lawyer Richard Spiegel, who in the mid-1970s began collaborating with bees and the sweet nectar of kiawe flowers.