Not to be confused with adjacent Waimea Park, this is a 10-acre green space in the center of town with picnic tables and free wi-fi. It's also a native plant restoration project. An excellent booklet on said plants and efforts to re-establish them in the region is available on site ($3, or free if you return it). The park is surprisingly easy to miss: follow the road by the side of the large Canada France building.

The lovely Hawaiian name of this place, Ulu Laʻau, means 'Garden of Trees.'