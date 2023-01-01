Home to Christians, Buddhists and Mormons, Church Row is a living history of religious life on the island. There are several noteworthy, if humble, structures along this curved street, including the much-photographed, all-Hawaiian Ke Ola Mau Loa Church. Look for the eye-catching green steeple.

Next door is Imiola Congregational Church, Waimea's first Christian church, which originated as a grass hut in 1830 and was built entirely of koa in 1857.

Here also lies the grave of missionary Lorenzo Lyons, who arrived in 1832 and spent 54 years in Waimea. He wrote many hymns in Hawaiian, including the classic 'Hawaiʻi Aloha.'