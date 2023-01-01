Isaacs Art Center

Set in a meticulously relocated 1915 schoolhouse, this series of bright, charming galleries displays a diverse collection of local and international fine art. The permanent collection features mostly renowned late masters, while the pieces for sale are by living artists. Works include paintings, pottery, furniture, jewelry and Hawaiian arts. As you enter, take note of Herb Kawainui Kane's classic The Arrival of Captain Cook at Kealakekua Bay in January 1779. The gallery is affiliated with the prestigious Hawaii Preparatory Academy.

For those with deep pockets seeking the ultimate gift, this gallery is not to be missed. All proceeds go to the Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy Scholarship Fund.