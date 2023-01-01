Paniolo Heritage Center

The Paniolo Preservation Society is developing this museum at Pukalani Stables, where Parker Ranch once bred horses. The exhibits are a little chaotic, but engaging – you'll see photos of famous old cowboys, examples of unique local saddles, and a section dedicated to local female riders and their billowing pa'u skirts.The real reward is the personal touch: staffers are happy to talk story about paniolo (cowboy) history and the legacy of ranching in this corner of Hawaii.

Want farmers-market goods with your ranching history? Both the Waimea MidWeek Market and Kamuela Farmers Market are held at the stables.