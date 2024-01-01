Anna Ranch Heritage Center

The life and times of Hawaii's 'first lady of ranching,' Anna Leialoha Lindsey Perry-Fiske, are celebrated at this lovingly restored 14-room historic ranch house, which contains impressive koa furniture, Perry-Fiske's bountiful wardrobe and other memorabilia. Tours (held at 10am and 1pm) must be booked in advance. Located 1 mile west of the town center.