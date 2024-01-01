Anna Ranch Heritage Center

The life and times of Hawaii's 'first lady of ranching,' Anna Leialoha Lindsey Perry-Fiske, are celebrated at this lovingly restored 14-room historic ranch house, which contains impressive koa furniture, Perry-Fiske's bountiful wardrobe and other memorabilia. Tours (held at 10am and 1pm) must be booked in advance. Located 1 mile west of the town center.

  • Gemini North Observatory on top of Mauna Kea mountain peak on Big Island of Hawaii, United States with deep blue sky and volcanic landscape. 1327459248

    Mauna Kea's Summit Area

    19.68 MILES

    At 13,796ft in the air, you are above 40% of the atmosphere and 90% of its water vapor – apparently perfect conditions for growing the giant mushroom-like…

  • Makalawena Beach on Big Island Hawaii, USA, a beautiful remote white sand beach and turquoise water.; Shutterstock ID 1583199166; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1583199166

    Makalawena Beach

    27.25 MILES

    If what you're after is an almost deserted, postcard-perfect scoop of soft, white-sand beach cupping brilliant blue-green waters, head to 'Maks.' Although…

  • Maniniowali Beach - Kua Bay, Big Island, Hawaii; Shutterstock ID 1467691745; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1467691745

    Kua Bay

    25.47 MILES

    This sublime crescent-shaped white-sand beach is fronted by sparkling waters in alternating bands of pale cyan, deeper turquoise, and rich blue. Kua Bay…

  • Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii 111258845 beach, beautiful, beauty, big, blue, calm, clean, cliff, cloud, coast, hapuna, hawaii, hawaiian, holiday, horizon, island, kona, landscape, nature, ocean, paradise, park, picturesque, recreation, relaxation, resort, rock, sand, sandy, scenery, scenic, sea, seascape, shore, sky, stone, summer, sunny, sunshine, tourism, tourist, tranquil, transparent, travel, tropic, tropical, turquoise, vacation, water, white

    Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

    9.23 MILES

    Hapuna Beach is world famous for its magnificent half-mile sweep of white powder sand and fabulously clear waters. In summer, waves are calm and allow…

  • The ruins of the major Hawaiian temple at the Pu'ukohola Heiau National Historic Site, Big Island, Hawaii 350300948 abandoned, ancient, beautiful, big, blue, brown, building, cloud, destination, destroyed, exterior, famous, fort, grass, hawaii, heiau, historic, history, island, landmark, landscape, lava, national, nature, oceania, old, outdoors, park, place, polynesian, protection, pu'ukohola, puukohola, religion, remote, rock, rough, rugged, ruin, scenic, shrine, simplicity, site, sky, spirituality, stone, structure, temple, texture, tourism, travel, vibrant, wall, weathered

    Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site

    8.95 MILES

    By 1790 Kamehameha the Great had conquered Maui, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi. But power over his home island of Hawaiʻi was a challenge. When told by a prophet…

  • White dry wood branches reaching lava rocks at Beach 69, Waialea, Big Island, hawaii 1747746794 tropical, ocean, wave, hawaii, vacation, coast, rocks, peaceful, shore, tranquil, beautiful, waialea, turquoise, trunk, landscape, pacific, beach 69, black

    Beach 69

    9.66 MILES

    This lovely powdering of white sand is a local favorite but remains somewhat off the tourist radar. Both family-friendly and gay-friendly, its calm,…

  • Hawaii, the Big Island, Mauna Kea Beach 583198357 big, sunbathing, palm, trees, beautiful, swimming, diving, vacation, exotic, resort, sky, surf, hawaii, kona, nature, island, shore, snorkeling, pacific, water, coconut, tropical, coast, mauna kea, sand, blue, ocean, beach, paradise, sailing, travel, landscape

    Mauna Kea Beach

    8.99 MILES

    Crescent-shaped Kaunaʻoa Bay (nicknamed 'Mauna Kea Beach' after Rockefeller built his landmark hotel on it) is blanketed in powdery white sand, with clear…

  • Big Island coastline, as seen from the Waipi'o Valley Lookout. 476130002 Water, Meadow, No People, Grass, Copy Space, Big Island - Hawaii Islands, Sky, Nature, 2015, Cloud - Sky, Photography, Horizontal, Sea, Tree, Pacific Ocean, North America, Hawaii Islands, Outdoors, Pacific Islands, Valley, Mountain, Scenics - Nature, USA, Waipio Valley

    Waipiʻo Valley Lookout

    9.27 MILES

    Located at the end of Hwy 240, this lookout offers a jaw-dropping view of Waipi‘o's emerald amphitheater, black-sand beach and pounding surf. Feast your…

1. Parker Ranch

0.57 MILES

Once the nation's largest privately owned ranch, peaking at 250,000 acres, the Parker Ranch occupies a vital space in Waimea's history and development…

2. Isaacs Art Center

1.06 MILES

Set in a meticulously relocated 1915 schoolhouse, this series of bright, charming galleries displays a diverse collection of local and international fine…

3. Waimea Nature Park

1.14 MILES

Not to be confused with adjacent Waimea Park, this is a 10-acre green space in the center of town with picnic tables and free wi-fi. It's also a native…

4. Rare Hawaiian Honey Company

1.29 MILES

This sales and tasting room specializes in locally produced 'white honey,' which resembles a pearlescent butter. It's not cheap (an 8oz jar costs $15 to …

5. Hawaiian Cowboy Memorial

1.39 MILES

This large bronze sculpture by Fred Fellows, a spirited symbol of paniolo (cowboy) culture, depicts Ikua Purdy, the Parker Ranch cowboy who won the World…

6. WM Keck Observatory Office

1.51 MILES

The lobby of this working office is open to the public. See models of the twin 10m (33ft) Keck telescopes, fascinating photos and a telescope trained on…

7. Church Row

1.61 MILES

Home to Christians, Buddhists and Mormons, Church Row is a living history of religious life on the island. There are several noteworthy, if humble,…

8. Ke Ola Mau Loa Church

1.64 MILES

A much-photographed, historic Hawaiian church with an eye-catching green steeple. There are no set times when the church is open, although Sunday mornings…