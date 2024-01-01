This beach park lines the south end of Nanakuli in a broad, sandy stretch that offers swimming, snorkeling and diving during the summer. In winter, high surf can create rip currents and dangerous shorebreaks. The park has a simple playground and ragtag beach facilities. The adjoining town of Nanakuli is a short walk and has fast-food joints and supermarkets.
Nanakuli Beach Park
Pearl Harbor & Leeward O‘ahu
