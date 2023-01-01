Along the south side of the bay, Kaneʻilio Point is the site of a terraced-stone platform temple, partly destroyed by the army during WWII, then later reconstructed by local conservationists. The site was used in part as a teaching and blessing place for navigation and fishing. Waiʻanae was one of the last places on the island to accept Christianity, and the heiau (ancient stone temple) continued to be used after the ancient kapu (taboo) system was overthrown in 1819.

Today, the area around the terraces still affords superb coastal views all the way north to Makaha. To get here, start at the parking lot of Pokaʻi Bay Beach Park, walk straight across the lawn with the outrigger canoes at your right and take the path half a mile out to the point.