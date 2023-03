This beautiful, mostly deserted half-mile of sand is backed by a few aging condo buildings, including the Hawaiian Princess. If you’re lucky, you may see green sea turtles in the surf early mornings or late evenings. There are sea caves and rocks they use as a cleaning station offshore. Though the area is protected somewhat by Lahilahi Point to the south, this beach gets excellent surf near the shore, good for bodysurfers, bad for kids.