The virescent Makua Valley is wide and grassy near the shore and narrows into a fan of sharply fluted mountains. It's used as a training area for the Makua Military Reservation. The seaside road opposite the southern end of the reservation leads to a little graveyard that’s shaded by yellow-flowered be-still trees. This site is all that remains of the valley community that was forced to evacuate during WWII, when the US military took over the entire area.