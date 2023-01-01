Operated by the Hawaii Department of Transportation under a 25-year lease from the US Army, Dillingham Airfield is mainly used for general aviation, gliding and skydiving operations. The runway was paved to 9000ft (2700m) during WWII and, by the end of the war, it could handle B-29 Superfortress bombers. These days, it is 5000ft (1500m) and still used by the military for night-vision training. The airfield has been used for filming in the television series Lost and Hawaii Five-0.