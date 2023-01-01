Waialua Sugar Mill

The sugar mill that was the heart of the town for over a century until it closed in 1996 has been redeveloped to house a number of shops and businesses. Waialua was home to one of the largest sugar plantations in Hawaii. Thousands of people from China, Japan, Korea, Portugal and the Philippines came to work and live in the plantation towns, raise their families and make Hawaii their home. You can still feel plenty of history.

If you're looking for the mill while driving, just keep an eye out for the towering smokestack.