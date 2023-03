This is home to some of the best surf on the North Shore, and waves can be huge. It's a popular spot for surf contests. In mid-November the Triple Crown of Surfing gets underway on this break. When it’s relatively flat, the local kids rip it up with their bodyboards and mere mortals test their skills on the waves. The 20-acre beach park has restrooms, showers, a wide grassy area with picnic tables, and lifeguards.