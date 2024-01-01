Beachside trees a mile or so west of town offer shade, and turtles sometimes show up, but the swimming is better at the other local beaches. There are plenty of picnic areas and several designated campsites at the northern end of the peninsula in this spacious (53 acre) beach park. You'll need a permit to camp here.
Kaiaka Bay Beach Park
Haleʻiwa
