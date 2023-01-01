Keawa'ula Beach

Some say this is the best sunset spot on the island. It certainly has the right west-facing orientation and a blissfully scenic mile-long sandy beach. You’ll find restrooms and showers (but no drinking water) at the park’s southern end. Swimming is limited to the summer and then only when calm. When the water’s flat, it’s also possible to snorkel. Annoying winds are usually blocked by the surrounding hills.

Winter brings huge, pounding waves. Yokohama is a popular seasonal surfing and bodysurfing spot that’s best left to the experts, due to submerged rocks, strong rips and a dangerous shorebreak.