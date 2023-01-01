Hidden within Mauna‘olu Estates, a gated residential community in Makaha Valley, this quietly impressive heiau (ancient stone temple) is one of Oʻahu's best-restored sacred sites. Originally an agricultural temple dedicated to Lono, the Hawaiian god of agriculture and fertility, the site was later used as a luakini (a temple dedicated to the war god Ku and a place for human sacrifices). To visit, you need to arrange permission in advance with the community management office.

Kamehameha the Great worshipped here and the temple remained in use until his death in 1819. Restorations by the Bishop Museum added two prayer towers, a kapu (taboo) house, drum house, altar and kiʻi (deity statues), while the heiau was reconstructed using traditional ohia tree logs and pili grass.

To get here, turn mauka (inland) off Farrington Hwy (Hwy 93) onto Makaha Valley Rd. Just over a mile later, follow Huipu Dr as it briefly curves left, then right. Turn right again onto Maunaolu St, which enters Mauna Olu Estates. Unfettered public access is closed due to vandalism.