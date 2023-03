Protected by Kaneʻilio Point and a long breakwater, the beach is in need of some maintenance, although the luminescent beauty of the sand is undimmed. Waves seldom break inside the bay, and the sandy beach slopes gently. Calm, year-round swimming conditions make it perfect for children, as evidenced by the number of Hawaiian families here on weekends. The shabby park has showers, restrooms and picnic tables. The walk out to Kuʻilioloa Heiau has sweeping coastal views.