This attractive beach has the distinction of being one of the longest stretches of white sand on the island. The grassy park that sits adjacent to the beach is popular with families for weekend barbecues. Like other places on the Waiʻanae Coast, the water conditions are often treacherous in winter but usually calm enough for swimming in summer. The park is a bit shabby, with a playground, beach facilities and a few coconut palms that provide very limited shade.