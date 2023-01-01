Ko Olina's four artificial lagoons and beaches have calm waters that are perfect for kids, although the current picks up near the opening to the ocean. A wide, paved recreational path is ideal for a lazy sunset stroll. Extremely limited but free public beach-access parking can be found by each lagoon, off Aliʻinui Dr inside the resort area.

Rent snorkel sets and beach gear at Kohola, the biggest and northernmost lagoon, to peer at rainbow-colored tropical fish. Fewer crowds visit the southernmost lagoon (Nai'a).