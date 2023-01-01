Hawaiian Electric Beach Park

This spot is sometimes called Tracks Beach Park, because this is where the weekend beach train once ran before WWII. The sandy strip has shores that are good for swimming, bodysurfing and bodyboarding. If you can ignore the smokestacks mauka (inland), the beach here is rarely crowded. It was a popular pre-war weekend destination for islanders, who rode out on the old plantation railway.

It's just north of Kahe Point Beach Park. Tracks, named after the beach, is a gentle break that is good much of the year. Reliable swells also mean it's good for bodyboarding.