Daifukuji Soto Mission

The first building you see when entering Honalo from the north resembles a cross between a low-slung red barn, a white-roofed villa and a Japanese shrine. Well, one out of three ain’t bad: this is the Buddhist Daifukuji (‘Temple of Great Happiness’) Soto Mission. Slip off your shoes and admire the two ornate, lovingly tended altars. Everyone is welcome to join Zen meditation sessions, tai-chi lessons and taiko (Japanese drum) practices; call or check the website for details.