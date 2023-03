This 150-acre family farm, established in 1850, is run by fourth-generation Greenwells and is one of Kona’s oldest and best-known coffee plantations. It currently roasts coffee cherries from more than 200 local growers. Take a free tour and sample coffee and fruit at a shady picnic table. You can also purchase Kona Red (www.konared.com), a juice made from coffee cherry pulp.