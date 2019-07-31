Less than a 10-minute drive east of Savannah’s Historic District you’ll find one of the most peaceful, quiet, green escapes tucked away next to the…
Coastal Georgia
Georgia's coast isn't as vast as those of the neighboring states along the eastern seaboard, but it's wonderfully wild and unique. Fecund sea islands are lapped by salt tides and peppered with marshes, estuaries and mile upon mile of flat beach. The region has a lost-in-time, almost Gothic, beauty; every corner seems to drip with sweat and Spanish moss, and the low whisper of the Atlantic is never far off.
Those are the nice parts, anyway; swathes of the islands have been manicured into country-club golf courses and shopping centers. But it's not hard to escape these developments and head into the seaside wilds.
Each Georgia island has a distinct character all of its own. Sapelo, Jekyll, the Golden Isles and the town of Brunswick all showcase the beauty of the coastline with a different twist, from humid forests and small-town charm to long horizons over the salt marshes.
Explore Coastal Georgia
- Bonaventure Cemetery
Less than a 10-minute drive east of Savannah’s Historic District you’ll find one of the most peaceful, quiet, green escapes tucked away next to the…
- Forsyth Park
The 33-acre Forsyth Park, Savannah’s largest, was named after Georgia’s 33rd governor John Forsyth and is home to the most famous fountain in the city…
- Laurel Grove Cemetery
In a city filled with cemeteries, Laurel Grove is among the most picturesque. The Victorian-era gravesites hint at the city’s history and the lovely…
- Cumberland Island National Seashore
Georgia's largest and southernmost barrier island is an unspoiled paradise. A campers' fantasy, place for family day trips and secluded retreat for…
- Wormsloe Historic Site
A short drive from downtown, on the beautiful Isle of Hope, this is one of the most photographed sites in town. As soon as you enter, you feel as if you…
- Little Tybee Island
This uninhabited barrier island, only accessible by boat or kayak, is just south of Tybee Island and is actually double its size. The preserved land is…
- Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge
A wild, minimally developed coastal barrier island and 10,053-acre refuge where you can enjoy bird-watching, beachcombing and hiking around the beaches,…
- Mercer-Williams House
Although Jim Williams, the Savannah art dealer portrayed by Kevin Spacey in the film version of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, died back in 1990…
- Telfair Academy
Considered Savannah's top art museum, the historic Telfair family mansion is filled with 19th-century American art and silver and a smattering of European…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coastal Georgia.
See
Bonaventure Cemetery
Less than a 10-minute drive east of Savannah’s Historic District you’ll find one of the most peaceful, quiet, green escapes tucked away next to the…
See
Forsyth Park
The 33-acre Forsyth Park, Savannah’s largest, was named after Georgia’s 33rd governor John Forsyth and is home to the most famous fountain in the city…
See
Laurel Grove Cemetery
In a city filled with cemeteries, Laurel Grove is among the most picturesque. The Victorian-era gravesites hint at the city’s history and the lovely…
See
Cumberland Island National Seashore
Georgia's largest and southernmost barrier island is an unspoiled paradise. A campers' fantasy, place for family day trips and secluded retreat for…
See
Wormsloe Historic Site
A short drive from downtown, on the beautiful Isle of Hope, this is one of the most photographed sites in town. As soon as you enter, you feel as if you…
See
Little Tybee Island
This uninhabited barrier island, only accessible by boat or kayak, is just south of Tybee Island and is actually double its size. The preserved land is…
See
Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge
A wild, minimally developed coastal barrier island and 10,053-acre refuge where you can enjoy bird-watching, beachcombing and hiking around the beaches,…
See
Mercer-Williams House
Although Jim Williams, the Savannah art dealer portrayed by Kevin Spacey in the film version of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, died back in 1990…
See
Telfair Academy
Considered Savannah's top art museum, the historic Telfair family mansion is filled with 19th-century American art and silver and a smattering of European…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Coastal Georgia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.