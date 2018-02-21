Welcome to Sarasota
Mangrove Tunnel Kayak Ecotour
Your tour begins at a central location in Sarasota, near Lido Beach. After launching the kayaks, your guide provides a lesson on paddling and safety before leading you on a narrated trip around the bay in search of manatees and dolphins, a common sight in these waters. Then head through shady tunnels where you will see more wildlife as you kayak under an amazing canopy formed by mangroves. The kayaks are easy to manage and very stable, and they feature a hull shape that increases glide and ease of paddling. Life jackets and paddles are provided.
TreeUmph Adventure Course
A day in the park just got a lot more fun. At TreeUmph! you'll feel the exhilaration of climbing, ziplining, and swinging from 15 to 60 feet in the air, all while harnessed to equipment designed with the most rugged materials and highest safety standards. Safety is paramount, so you will start out watching a safety video where you learn the rules of the park and how to stay safe. Then it's on to the Beginner’s Course where you prove to our guides that you are safe to climb. Adult Ticket holders make their way through five progressively difficult courses while Juniors make their way through three. There is fun for everyone, but only the fittest will reach the last and most extreme course, a true test of strength, agility, endurance and nerves! The grande finale is the 650ft Triumphant Zipline, where you sit back and enjoy the wind in your hair soaring up to 60 ft high through the air. Adult Ticket Courses typically take 3-4 hours to complete. Junior Ticket holders test their inner monkey by making their way through the first 3 of the 5 adult courses. If you listen closely you can hear them screaming AhhhAhah as they swing like Tarzan from a 20-ft high platform into a huge cargo net and then traverse the net and move on to other challenging obstacles. Juniors also complete their day soaring on the ride of their life down the 650ft Triumphant Zip Line. The Junior Ticket Courses typically take 2.5-3 hours to complete.While traversing through the challenges your guides will keep a close eye on you to ensure safety. Should you decide you have pushed yourself to your limits, they are always available to climb to you with rope and rescue gear to lower you safely to the ground.
Anna Maria Island Segway Tour
For same day reservations please call 1-941-209-5970On this breathtaking one-hour tour, gliders will get to experience the beauty of Anna Maria in the form of shade trees, sunshine and breathtaking views! We'll visit several of the Anna Maria beaches including: Bradenton Beach Cortez Beach Coquina Beach The tour starts out with Bradenton Beach, one of the nicest beaches on Anna Maria extending along the Gulf of Mexico. This is a family oriented beach with plenty of kids building sand castles and flying kites. The water is typically calm with light surf. Sandy dunes, Australian Pines and Sea Grapes shade the sidewalks for the Segways. Next it’s onto Cortez Beach and Coquina Beach. Coquina Beach, located on the south end, is the longest stretch of beach on Anna Maria, with plenty of free parking, lifeguards, food and public amenities. Remnants of old piers jutting out into the water (dividing sections of the beach) make it a choice spot for surfers.Then it's time to turn around and make our way back to historic Bridge Street along the Coquina Trail. What makes Anna Maria so attractive to Segway Gliders is its private island feel…so book early and go back in time with this little island paradise! What Is Not Included? Please keep in mind our tour guides only make their money based on gratuity, so be sure to tip your guide after the tour to thank them for great service and a fun time. Meeting Location: Segs by the Sea 102 Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
Lido Key Stand Up Paddleboard Rental
Paddleboarding is the hottest new way to get out onto the water for a fun filled adventure!This 4 hour rental launches from Ted Sperling Nature Park on Lido Key, just minutes away from St. Armands circle, Lido Beach and downtown Sarasota. Each rental includes an easy to follow lesson on how to paddleboard and your safety in the water, prior to launching. This is very easy and accessible for beginners! Explore the waters in search of local manatees and dolphin or make your way through the mangrove tunnels, all easy to paddle to from the launch location. The paddleboards are a great size for everyone, have a padded standing area and are very stable.
Happy Hour Kayak Tour in Sarasota
Meet your guide at the departure point at 4pm. After getting situated in your kayak, follow your guide as you paddle out into the Sarasota Bay. Tour the natural estuary and head to a sandbar situated in the middle of the bay. Go through a few mangrove tunnels before paddling back to shore just in time for the sunset. This tour is family friendly and you can bring a beverage to enjoy in your kayak. The state-of-the-art kayaks offer protection from wind, sun and colder water. Kayakers of all experience levels are welcome to join.
Sarasota Downtown Bike Rental
Pickup your bike at our rental shop in the heart of downtown Sarasota just minutes away from the bayfront, local shops, and artistic scenery or schedule a drop-off at your hotel. Explore all that Sarasota has to offer you at your own pace with the most convenient way to get around downtown, St. Armands, and Lido Key. We have a selection of brand new beach cruiser style bicycles available, all very comfortable and easy to maneuver, available in mens and ladies styles. Our daily and multiday rentals provide a helmet, basket, and bike lock included with the rental price. Book early to secure your reservation!