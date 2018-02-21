TreeUmph Adventure Course

A day in the park just got a lot more fun. At TreeUmph! you'll feel the exhilaration of climbing, ziplining, and swinging from 15 to 60 feet in the air, all while harnessed to equipment designed with the most rugged materials and highest safety standards. Safety is paramount, so you will start out watching a safety video where you learn the rules of the park and how to stay safe. Then it's on to the Beginner’s Course where you prove to our guides that you are safe to climb. Adult Ticket holders make their way through five progressively difficult courses while Juniors make their way through three. There is fun for everyone, but only the fittest will reach the last and most extreme course, a true test of strength, agility, endurance and nerves! The grande finale is the 650ft Triumphant Zipline, where you sit back and enjoy the wind in your hair soaring up to 60 ft high through the air. Adult Ticket Courses typically take 3-4 hours to complete. Junior Ticket holders test their inner monkey by making their way through the first 3 of the 5 adult courses. If you listen closely you can hear them screaming AhhhAhah as they swing like Tarzan from a 20-ft high platform into a huge cargo net and then traverse the net and move on to other challenging obstacles. Juniors also complete their day soaring on the ride of their life down the 650ft Triumphant Zip Line. The Junior Ticket Courses typically take 2.5-3 hours to complete.While traversing through the challenges your guides will keep a close eye on you to ensure safety. Should you decide you have pushed yourself to your limits, they are always available to climb to you with rope and rescue gear to lower you safely to the ground.