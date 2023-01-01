Snook Islands Natural Area

Twenty-mile long Lake Worth lagoon is Palm Beach county's largest estuary and an important warm-water refuge for manatees. To reverse some of the damage from years of development, this $18 million natural area was created, stretching 1.2 miles north from Lake Avenue into the lagoon. Restoring miles of mangroves and laying down new oyster beds to encourage the growth of sea grasses, a favorite manatee snack, has enabled a startling number of birds and marine life to return.

A short boardwalk traces the line of mangroves. Vehicles can access the area from the westbound lanes on the north side of Lake Avenue Bridge.