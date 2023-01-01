Nature Conservancy’s Disney Wilderness Preserve

Hidden south of Orlando’s sprawl, this undeveloped and little-visited 11,500-acre preserve is the result of laws that required Walt Disney World® to compensate for the company’s impact on (and devastation of) wetlands and sensitive natural habitats. The park's scrub, fields and woods are home to gopher tortoises, bald eagles, Florida sandhill cranes and hundreds of other wildlife species.

Hike the 1.5-mile round-trip to Lake Russell, or continue on to the 2.5-mile loop. The preserve is located just south of Kissimmee, 22 miles from Walt Disney World®.