Designed by Frederick Law Olmstead Jr and showcasing the meticulously carved, 205ft stone bell tower, this 250-acre National Historic Landmark features beautiful gardens, twice-daily carillon concerts, the Mediterranean-style Pinewood Estates (circa 1930s) and a garden cafe. Kids can pick up special paper at the entry and make a treasure hunt out of looking for the iron rubbing posts, each with a different animal to rub. The gardens hosts outdoor classical-music concerts.

Bok Tower Gardens sits an hour south of Orlando, close to Legoland. Take I-4 west, exit 55 and proceed south on Hwy 27 for 23 miles.