Plopped among the exhaust, chain motels and the treeless landscape of Hwy 192, Old Town brings on 1950s county fair Americana. It has regular live rock 'n' roll plus vintage car cruises (Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm). It was built in 1986 and is meant to emulate a town of Florida at the turn of the 19th century. With its kitschy shops distracting from the concept, we're not sure it succeeds.

That might also be because Fun Spot America – Kissimmee is right next door with carnival rides.