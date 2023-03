Whirling, swinging and twisting old-time carnival rides, including four go-kart tracks and a handful of kiddie options. There's no clever theming or simulated masterpieces and it's pretty dated, but the lines aren't hours long. Thrill-seekers might want to try the 'world's tallest skycoaster,' a bungee-jumping-style experience with a 300ft free fall. Not for the fainthearted. Free parking.

A second park, Fun Spot America – Orlando, sits on International Dr, minutes from Universal Orlando Resort.