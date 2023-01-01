Lake Louisa State Park

Located 30 minutes west of Walt Disney World, Lake Louisa is an easy getaway from the theme-park overdrive. There are several peaceful lakes, lovely beaches and 25 miles of hiking trails through fields, woods and orange groves. For boating on Dixie Lake, you can rent three-person canoes and single-rider kayaks (from $20 to $30) at the ranger station.

Swimming is allowed in Lake Louisa only – take note of the signs about alligators, and keep your eyes open. Twenty cabins, each with two bedrooms (linen included), a fully equipped kitchen and front porches, offer lake views. Camping and cabin reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance.