Bring a picnic to one of the pond-side gazebos at this tranquil winery, where estate-grown Rhône varieties flourish on the unique terroir of Purisima Mountain. Biodynamic farming principles mean natural methods are used to prevent pests. To sample superb Syrah and a cuvée blend with Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre and Counoise, follow Roblar Ave west of Hwy 154 to Ontiveros Rd.

Vineyard tours are offered at 11am daily ($25 including tasting; reservations required).