Hans Christian Andersen Museum

Santa Ynez Valley

LoginSave

If you remember childhood fairy tales with fondness, stop by this tiny two-room museum. A larger-than-life bust of Denmark's favorite storyteller welcomes you to a mix of original letters, 1st-edition copies of his illustrated books, and a model of Andersen's childhood home. It's upstairs in the Book Loft building.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • MOXI

    MOXI

    28.44 MILES

    This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…

  • Rancho Sisquoc Winery

    Rancho Sisquoc Winery

    17.34 MILES

    This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room…

  • Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    Santa Barbara County Courthouse

    27.55 MILES

    Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…

  • Foxen

    Foxen

    16.46 MILES

    On what was once a working cattle ranch, Foxen crafts full-fruited Pinot Noir, warm Syrah, steel-cut Chardonnay and rich Rhône-style wines, all sourced…

  • Presqu'ile

    Presqu'ile

    22.7 MILES

    Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to…

  • Babcock

    Babcock

    12.24 MILES

    Hillside, family-owned vineyards overflowing with different grape varietals – Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet…

  • USA, California, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Mission

    Old Mission Santa Barbara

    26.58 MILES

    California's ‘Queen of the Missions’ reigns above the city on a hilltop perch more than a mile north of downtown. Its imposing Ionic facade, an…

  • Sanford Winery

    Sanford Winery

    10.93 MILES

    Be enchanted by this romantic tasting room built of stone and handmade adobe bricks, embraced by estate vineyards on historic Rancho La Rinconada. Watch…

View more attractions

Nearby Santa Ynez Valley attractions

1. Tocatta

0.09 MILES

Locals gather for afternoon drinks and food at Toccata. The cosy and friendly downtown Solvang winery specializes in Italian varietals and robust Tuscan…

2. Old Mission Santa Ínes

0.14 MILES

The 19th of 21 California missions was founded by Franciscan friars in 1804 and remains an active parish. A self-guided tour takes you through a small,…

3. Wildling Museum

0.36 MILES

Need a break from boozing? This petite art museum exhibits rotating nature-themed paintings and photography that aim to inspire you to go hiking in the…

4. Elverhøj Museum of History & Art

0.36 MILES

South of downtown, tucked away on a residential side street, this delightful little museum has modest but thoughtful exhibits on Solvang’s Danish heritage…

5. Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard

2.21 MILES

Bordeaux and Rhône varieties do well in the sun-dappled limestone soil at this friendly winery best for wine-tasting neophytes and dog owners. The…

6. Sunstone Vineyards & Winery

2.26 MILES

Wander inside what looks like an 18th-century stone farmhouse from Provence and into a cool hillside cave housing wine barrels. Sunstone crafts Bordeaux…

7. Kalyra Winery

2.29 MILES

Australian Mike Brown traveled halfway around the world to combine his two loves: surfing and winemaking. Try his full-bodied red blends, unusual white…

8. Lincourt Vineyard

2.78 MILES

Respected winemaker Bill Foley, who also owns Firestone Vineyards in Foxen Canyon, founded this vineyard in the 1990s on a former dairy farm. Today, the…