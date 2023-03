Australian Mike Brown traveled halfway around the world to combine his two loves: surfing and winemaking. Try his full-bodied red blends, unusual white varietals or sweet dessert wines (the orange muscat is a crowd-pleaser), all in bottles with Aboriginal-art-inspired labels. Kalyra also pours at Helix, a smaller venue on Buellton's Industrial Way (noon to 5pm Friday to Sunday; $15), close to several other tasting rooms.

Check the website for details on movie nights and star-gazing events.