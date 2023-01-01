Rancho Sisquoc Winery

This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room surrounded by pastoral views. The grounds are perfect for a picnic (fittingly, 'sisquoc' is Chumash for 'gathering place') so bring your own supplies or grab some of the on-site snacks, cheese and salami.

Turn right off Foxen Canyon Rd when you spot San Ramon Chapel, look out for the 'Winery' sign and follow the narrow, partly olive-tree-lined road for a mile or two.